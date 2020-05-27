Global  

Former Hoya McClung transferring to Texas Tech

ESPN Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung, arguably the top available transfer, announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday. McClung is expected to request a waiver to play immediately next season.
