Welcome to the NHL Moment: Jack EichelBuffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel remembers his first trip to MSG and his first matchup vs. Sidney Crosby during his rookie season
Randy Clowes Sabres captain Jack Eichel 'fed up with losing,' draws comparison to Michael Jordan https://t.co/hD7vlLM92p 1 minute ago
Trent Lyons RT @TSNHockey: All work and no play(offs) make Jack...
Eichel “fed up with the losing” as #Sabres50 miss postseason again: https://t.co/zE… 3 minutes ago
TSN Hockey All work and no play(offs) make Jack...
Eichel “fed up with the losing” as #Sabres50 miss postseason again:… https://t.co/9wtJGKjazo 7 minutes ago
Greg Fisher RT @NHLdotcom: Jack Eichel, who has yet to appear in a Stanley Cup Playoff game in his five NHL seasons, said he is sick and tired of losin… 10 minutes ago
Global Update 24 Sabres captain Jack Eichel ‘fed up with losing,’ draws comparison to Michael Jordan https://t.co/wJvHv78Chg 10 minutes ago
Toronto Star Sports Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel says he’s ‘fed up with losing’ https://t.co/Ky1yeKzKfT https://t.co/Epj2fGRXND 17 minutes ago
NHL Sabres News RT @Matt_Bove: “It’s been a tough couple months; it’s been a tough five years with where things have went" - Jack Eichel
https://t.co/TfI… 1 hour ago
Matthew Bové “It’s been a tough couple months; it’s been a tough five years with where things have went" - Jack Eichel
https://t.co/TfIkenAjtD 1 hour ago