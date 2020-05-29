2020 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Model picks under 6.5 wins for Giants

Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL’s 2020 schedule by division – NFC North 04:00 Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. Next up is the NFC North, which has his most surprising prediction of the season. Nick has the Packers and Bears with 12 wins, but only one team can win the division in Week 17.