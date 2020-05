Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Formula 1's decision to lower its cost-cap to $145m per season from 2021 was widely celebrated on Wednesday, but the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was underlined on Friday as Williams revealed it would be open to selling its team. ADAM COOPER delves into the situation facing one of F1's fiercely independent teams 👓 View full article