Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take second swing at buying Mets

Reuters Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly aren't giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez 'a little heartbroken' about postponed summer wedding [Video]

Jennifer Lopez 'a little heartbroken' about postponed summer wedding

Jennifer Lopez is "a little heartbroken" after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans to marry her fiance Alex Rodriguez this summer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Jennifer Lopez is 'a little heartbroken' over cancelled wedding [Video]

Jennifer Lopez is 'a little heartbroken' over cancelled wedding

Jennifer Lopez is "a little heartbroken" that her wedding to Alex Rodriguez has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tribe_XX

John Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez once again trying to purchase the Mets, report says https://t.co/GkIpwid9JW 14 minutes ago

TimesLedger

TimesLedger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly aren’t giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. https://t.co/8kv5UC963A 49 minutes ago

GarwoodStevens

G.S. Stevens Pop Star, Doper, and Trump loving NFL @Patriots Owner trying to buy the @Mets - give me a friggen break! You think… https://t.co/c7XZm1RWUv 55 minutes ago

Mgon

Mgon 👑+++ RT @culttture: Report: Alex Rodriguez (@AROD), Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) take second swing at buying Mets https://t.co/hhvyVCMEWt 1 hour ago

culttture

Culttture Report: Alex Rodriguez (@AROD), Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) take second swing at buying Mets https://t.co/hhvyVCMEWt 1 hour ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource 📰 (at🏡) Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez preparing new bid for Mets https://t.co/rVrxmMLec9 2 hours ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez pursuing Mets again, report says https://t.co/PawCgNUFD4 https://t.co/umZEwwfBD2 2 hours ago

firemonkey1957

Tim Gatty Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take second swing at buying Mets https://t.co/cBbRuzN27P 2 hours ago