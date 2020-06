Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

American singer Carrie Underwood has revealed she never imagined having a family before she met National Hockey League (NHL) star Mike Fisher. The couple is parents to Isaiah, five, and Jacob, one. The Before He Cheats hitmaker said she and Mike had different ideas about family when they first met.



While Carrie never saw... πŸ‘“ View full article