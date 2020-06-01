Global  

WWE announce new FREE tier to the WWE Network for fans to enjoy

talkSPORT Monday, 1 June 2020
WWE has announced the ‘Free Version’ of the WWE Network. The company’s award-winning digital streaming service – which has between 1.5 million-2 million subscribers – has unlocked a vast portion of its content library with more than 15,000 WWE titles now available without charge. The free version of the Network is available from today, June […]
