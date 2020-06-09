Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lionel Messi all set to roll as La Liga resumes

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Lionel Messi trained again with his teammates on Monday to give Barcelona a massive boost ahead of their La Liga return against Mallorca on Saturday. Messi has been suffering from tightness in his right thigh and had not trained fully since last Tuesday. He sat out sessions on Wednesday and Friday before working alone at Camp...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts 05:11

 La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added 'fan audio', produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday June 11.

Related videos from verified sources

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis [Video]

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

Spanish soccer's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:39Published
Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes [Video]

Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes

Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 with Lionel Messi knocked off the top spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:38Published
La Liga chief confirms clubs will resume group training from Monday [Video]

La Liga chief confirms clubs will resume group training from Monday

a Liga president Javier Tebas confirms clubs in the top two divisions will begin training in groups of up to 10 players from Monday as Spanish soccer edges closer to returning after a long pause due to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Barcelona could be without Lionel Messi for La Liga return against Mallorca

Barcelona could be without Lionel Messi for La Liga return against MallorcaBarcelona could be without main man Lionel Messi when football returns in Spain's top flight next weekend after the attacker suffered a microtear in his right...
Daily Star Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndependent

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training; Luis Suarez fit to play

Lionel Messi returned to the Camp Nou on Saturday after missing two group training sessions with a slight leg injury, while Luis Suarez is set to be fit for the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Daily StarNews24Independent

Messi concern after missed practice ahead of La Liga return

MADRID (AP) — One missed practice was enough to raise concerns about Lionel Messi. Messi’s presence in next week’s return of the Spanish league was put in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •News24IndependentIndian Express

Tweets about this