Raheem Sterling says black footballers not getting chance in management compared to Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard at Rangers and Chelsea
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Former black footballers are not getting the chance to become top managers, Raheem Sterling believes. Citing the examples of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who have landed high level positions in the early stages of their managerial careers, the Manchester City forward has called on the English game to address its lack of black representation […]
