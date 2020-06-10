Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising

The Sport Review Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that Bruno Fernandes can help to bring the best form out of Anthony Martial for Manchester United in the remainder of the season. Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in […]

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer: Pogba showed he can play with Bruno [Video]

Solskjaer: Pogba showed he can play with Bruno

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba's late cameo shows he can play alongside Bruno Fernandes but they will need to find a balance.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:57Published
'Ole in lose-lose situation over Pogba return' [Video]

'Ole in lose-lose situation over Pogba return'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is almost in a 'lose-lose' situation with how Paul Pogba returns from injury, says Manchester United influencer Flex.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Solskjaer delighted to keep Ighalo [Video]

Solskjaer delighted to keep Ighalo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is delighted to have Odion Ighalo's loan spell extended for the remainder of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd ‘add Wilfried Ndidi to transfer wishlist’ if priority target unavailable

Man Utd ‘add Wilfried Ndidi to transfer wishlist’ if priority target unavailable Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to invest in his midfield, and Leicester star Wilfried Ndidi has supposedly joined a growing list of...
Daily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at long-term Man Utd midfield plan with Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at long-term Man Utd midfield plan with Paul Pogba Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes give Man Utd two top class midfield options - but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is comfortable with all five of his main...
Daily Star

Paul Pogba shows flash of brilliance as Bruno Fernandes rescues point for Manchester United before VAR saves Tottenham from defeat

 Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes combined to rescue a point for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday night – and the Red Devils...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24Daily Star

Tweets about this