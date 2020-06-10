Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that Bruno Fernandes can help to bring the best form out of Anthony Martial for Manchester United in the remainder of the season. Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in […]



The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

