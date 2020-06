Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: When will British superstars clash and where will it be held? Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's the fight every boxing fan wants and it would appear that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will, finally, do battle later this year. Fury produced one of his finest ever performances in Las Vegas in February, destroying Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown. The Gypsy King displayed incredible power and skill to […]