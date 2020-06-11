Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season

FOX Sports Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume seasonAccording to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would allow any players to stay home but they would not get paid. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes that while players shouldn't be concerned if they don't have underlying health conditions, it will still be a tricky experiment for the NBA to accomplish.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season 02:12

 According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would allow any players to stay home but they would not get paid. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes that...

Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is shattering the mold, he's not in decline [Video]

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is shattering the mold, he's not in decline

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon was on The Herd this week and told Colin that Tom Brady is no longer the same quarterback he was 3 to 4 years ago. According to FOX Bet, Brady is projected to throw..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:08Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron James is seizing the moment to create real change and people are listening [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron James is seizing the moment to create real change and people are listening

LeBron James and a group of other celebrities are starting a group aimed at protecting voters’ rights for African Americans. In a phone interview, LeBron said quote, “this is the time for us to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron James is at his greatest when fighting for racial injustices

LeBron responded to a tweet about how voting lines in Atlanta took hours in some neighborhoods while only 20 minutes in other areas yesterday. LeBron said quote, “Everyone talking about “how do we..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn’t be concerned to resume season

Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn’t be concerned to resume season According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this