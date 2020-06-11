Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn't be concerned to resume season Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would allow any players to stay home but they would not get paid. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes that while players shouldn't be concerned if they don't have underlying health conditions, it will still be a tricky experiment for the NBA to accomplish. According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would allow any players to stay home but they would not get paid. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes that while players shouldn't be concerned if they don't have underlying health conditions, it will still be a tricky experiment for the NBA to accomplish. 👓 View full article

