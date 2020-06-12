Global  

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Reuters India Friday, 12 June 2020
Jun 12 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday -7 Justin Rose (England) 63 Harold Varner III (USA) 63 -6 Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 64 Collin Morikawa (USA) 64 Justin Thomas (USA) 64 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 64 -5 Daniel Berger (USA) 65 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 65 Tyler Duncan (USA)
Poulter: Great to be back

Poulter: Great to be back

 Ian Poulter found it 'refreshing' to be back competing on the PGA Tour after opening the Charles Schwab Challenge with an impressive four-under 66.

Skip Bayless: Harold Varner's impressive PGA Tour run is like a movie happening in real life

Skip Bayless: Harold Varner's impressive PGA Tour run is like a movie happening in real life

African-American golfer Harold Varner shot a 63 yesterday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge as the PGA Tour made its return. Varner is tied for the lead entering today. Hear why Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:10Published
Massachusetts Native Peter Uihlein On Precautions PGA Is Taking Upon Return

Massachusetts Native Peter Uihlein On Precautions PGA Is Taking Upon Return

The PGA returns to action with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, and Massachusetts native Peter Uihlein is excited to resume tour play. But things are going to look much, much different going..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 11:34Published
Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

UPDATE 2-PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

 Jun 13 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge on Saturday -13 Xander Schauffele (USA) 65 66 66 -12 Branden Grace (South Africa) 66 66 66...
Reuters India

Leading PGA Tour's push for racial equality, Harold Varner III also leads at Colonial

 Days after talking with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan about the tour's lack of diversity, Varner shot a 7-under 63 to share the lead, after the first round...
CBC.ca Also reported by •News24

News24.com | Woods not in stacked field for next week's PGA Tour return

 Tiger Woods is not in the field for next week's return event on the PGA Tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge, but the top five players in the world are.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle Times

