James Gardner RT @business: Formula One cancels races in Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co… 1 minute ago

WPLG Local 10 Sports Formula 1 cancels races in Azerbaijan, Singapore, Japan https://t.co/VXZpIIgBYx 6 minutes ago

IOL News RT @IOLsport: Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan joined the list of @F1 Grands Prix cancelled due to the #Covid19 pandemic. https://t.co/Q7xB… 6 minutes ago

presshub_us [time] Formula 1 Cancels Races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan Due to #Coronavirus https://t.co/fEPZ6eAbke 6 minutes ago

IOL Sport Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan joined the list of @F1 Grands Prix cancelled due to the #Covid19 pandemic. https://t.co/Q7xBmPPviU 6 minutes ago

Shark Radio Network RT @BloombergAU: Formula One has canceled races in Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic http… 7 minutes ago

Bloomberg Australia Formula One has canceled races in Singapore, Japan and Azerbaijan for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandem… https://t.co/VX67xVLjIP 7 minutes ago