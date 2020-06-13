|
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland heads home in final seconds to steal victory
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund just about kept the Bundesliga title race alive on Saturday afternoon as Erling Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th minute winner against Fortuna Dusseldorf. The hosts put in a fantastic, defensive performance throughout the majority of the match with their only blemish seemingly being Raphael Guerreiro’s strike before it was […]
The post Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland heads home in final seconds to steal victory appeared first on Soccer News.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this