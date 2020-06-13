Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland heads home in final seconds to steal victory

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Borussia Dortmund just about kept the Bundesliga title race alive on Saturday afternoon as Erling Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th minute winner against Fortuna Dusseldorf. The hosts put in a fantastic, defensive performance throughout the majority of the match with their only blemish seemingly being Raphael Guerreiro’s strike before it was […]

The post Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Haaland heads home in final seconds to steal victory appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season [Video]

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season

Borussia Dortmund's prolific teenage striker Erling Haaland will miss their next Bundesliga match at Paderborn while Mo Dahoud has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:57Published
Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview [Video]

Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors [Video]

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors

Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke. The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this