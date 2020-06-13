Global  

MLB players reject latest offer, will not counter

ESPN Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB's latest proposal and will not counter.
MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season [Video]

MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season

Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:45Published
AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts [Video]

AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts

Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a longer schedule as..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:53Published
MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal [Video]

MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal

The MLB Players Association is calling the league’s latest financial proposal “extremely disappointing.’

Credit: WXXVPublished

MLB players union rejects league's latest offer

 The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLB's latest offer of a reduced 72-game schedule with 80% prorated salaries...
Reuters

MLB players vs. owners rift deepens with letter included with latest offer to MLBPA

 MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem chided the MLBPA in a letter that accompanied the latest owners' proposal
CBS Sports

MLB 'will not play more than 60,' union says

 Major League Baseball has told the MLB Players Association that that it will not make a counter offer to the players' latest return-to-play proposal and will not...
ESPN


