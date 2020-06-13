MLB players reject latest offer, will not counter

MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game season



Baseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago

AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts



Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a longer schedule as.. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:53 Published 3 weeks ago