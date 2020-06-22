Global  

MLB begins plan to implement 60-game season after players reject latest offer

CBC.ca Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players' association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative and possibly unhappy return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
