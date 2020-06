Samiry RT @MeridianBetTZ: Spanish La Liga! Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Bofya link uone odds! https://t.co/C810f2FKMY https://t.co/b6YF7HQD… 3 minutes ago ChelseaSG Athletic Bilbao 1 - 1 Atlético Madrid Scored by Muniain on the 37th min for Bilbao and D.Costa on the 39th min for… https://t.co/j9wHUCelJM 4 minutes ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @SABreakingNews: Atletico Madrid held at Bilbao in blow to top-four hopes: Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on thei… 5 minutes ago Sport Banter 18+ 🍻 Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scores in draw - https://t.co/cmafab9gWt… https://t.co/kdDmb2fcQC 6 minutes ago Jane Michael RT @meridianbetCom: Spanish football finally returns this weekend, and the pick of the matches is surely the red-and-white derby, as Athlet… 7 minutes ago Ashley Joseph RT @BBCSport: Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid have just kicked off their 180th meeting. Bilbao still remain in contention for European… 7 minutes ago Casino News Athletic Bilbao vs. Atletico Madrid - Football Match Report - June 14, 2020 Casino News - https://t.co/8Zl2SoDS2c 7 minutes ago Ashley Joseph RT @BBCSport: With 30 minutes gone, it remains goalless in the early kick-off in #LaLiga between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid. 👉 h… 8 minutes ago