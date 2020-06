Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Gujarat Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Several parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad felt tremors on Sunday evening. According to National Centre for Seismology website, the earthquake was of 5.5 magnitude and the epicentre was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot in Gujarat. The time of the quake was 8.13 pm. Citizens in high-rises rushed out of their residences in several parts of Ahmedabad.