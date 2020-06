It's Cricket Australia's decision whether they can conduct World T20: Sachin Tendulkar Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that the decision to conduct the T20 World Cup rests with Cricket Australia, who will have to take the difficult call of whether they can go ahead with the tournament as per schedule in October.



The ICC is yet to take a call on whether they will go ahead with the scheduled... 👓 View full article