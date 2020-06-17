Premier League chief sends warning to fans ahead of the return of football

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is excited to see the competition finally restart but admits football will not be “back with a capital B”...

Premier League top four race: Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United battling for Champions League spot, but can Sheffield United and Wolves upset the odds? The return of the Premier League is a time for football fans around the world to rejoice while all the clubs and players are relieved to be getting back to doing...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



