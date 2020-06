Related videos from verified sources Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return



Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago City To Pay $200K To Family Of Man Who Died 5 Hours After Paramedics Who Left Without Treating Him



The family of a man who died in 2012, five hours after two paramedics responded to a call for medical assistance, but did not provide any treatment, will receive a $200,000 settlement from the city... Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25 Published 2 days ago One person found dead in Kansas CIty



A man was found dead in the street with head trauma at Thompson Avenue and Askew Avenue. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:40 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this