Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch video | Shahid Afridi on testing COVID positive: First 2-3 days were tough but my health is improving

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, has provided an update about his health, saying first two-three days were tough but his condition is gradually improving.

Last week, Afridi had announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a latest Facebook video,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News

Sonu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News 03:06

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health...

Related videos from verified sources

WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity" [Video]

WHO Cheif says the greatest threat during the pandemic is "lack of global solidarity"

The greatest threat from the Covid-19 pandemic is not the coronavirus itself but a "lack of global solidarity" in confronting it, the World Health Organization chief warned on Monday. Tedros Adhanom..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa [Video]

Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Tulsa

US President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night. The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus COVID-19..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 42,589 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 42,589

The Department of Health and Social Care said 42,589 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 128..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this