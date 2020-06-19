Roy Keane reacts to Man United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham

Global  

Roy Keane felt Manchester United should have beaten Tottenham Hotspur after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in north London on Friday night. The Red Devils made the trip to Tottenham knowing that a win would move the 20-time English champions above fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a […]

