Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea FC reject Juventus swap deal for 28-year-old midfielder – report

The Sport Review Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Chelsea FC have turned down the chance to sign Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal that would have seen Jorginho head to Juventus, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Juventus are eager to reunite Jorginho with his former Napoli and Chelsea FC […]

The post Chelsea FC reject Juventus swap deal for 28-year-old midfielder – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Timo Werner joins Chelsea [Video]

Timo Werner joins Chelsea

RB Leipzig and Germany international striker Timo Werner has agreed to join Chelsea in a deal thought to be worth around £53 million.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Juventus to offer Rabiot in Chelsea swap

 According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Juventus are set to put forward Adrien Rabiot as part of some kind of swap deal with Chelsea. In exchange, the...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this