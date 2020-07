Emiliano Martinez reacts to Neal Maupay challenge which injured Bernd Leno Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be stretchered off after Brighton star Neal Maupay clashed with the German though Emiliano Martinez believes there was no intent in the challenge Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be stretchered off after Brighton star Neal Maupay clashed with the German though Emiliano Martinez believes there was no intent in the challenge 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Potter: Maupay's challenge was innocuous 00:57 Brighton manager Graham Potter says striker Neal Maupay did not mean to injure Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and reacts to Matteo Guendouzi's let off.

