Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ally McCoist defends Neal Maupay and insists Brighton star CANNOT be blamed for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s sickening injury

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Ally McCoist has come to the defence of Brighton forward Neal Maupay, insisting ‘there is no way’ you can blame the Frenchman for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s knee injury. The Gunners made it two defeats from two since their return to Premier League action, as they suffered an embarrassing loss at the Amex Stadium at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Potter: Maupay's challenge was innocuous

Potter: Maupay's challenge was innocuous 00:57

 Brighton manager Graham Potter says striker Neal Maupay did not mean to injure Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and reacts to Matteo Guendouzi's let off.

Related videos from verified sources

Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L [Video]

Why These Arsenal Players Need To Be SOLD This Summer! W&L

Today on the agenda is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal's awful form since the resumption. With injuries piling up, most recently to Bernd Leno, the Gooners faint hopes of Champions League qualification are..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 19:12Published
Brendan Rodgers talks up Kasper Schmeichel after goalkeeper’s vital penalty save [Video]

Brendan Rodgers talks up Kasper Schmeichel after goalkeeper’s vital penalty save

Kasper Schmeichel’s penalty save spared Leicester defeat against Brighton and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers hailed his “world class” goalkeeper after the goalless draw. The Denmark international..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Arteta: We feared the worst for Leno [Video]

Arteta: We feared the worst for Leno

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he feared goalkeeper Bernd Leno's knee injury was going to be a lot worse.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Emiliano Martinez reacts to Neal Maupay challenge which injured Bernd Leno

Emiliano Martinez reacts to Neal Maupay challenge which injured Bernd Leno Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be stretchered off after Brighton star Neal Maupay clashed with the German though Emiliano Martinez believes there was no...
Daily Star

Ally McCoist slams ‘embarrassing’ Matteo Guendouzi following claims Arsenal ace taunted Brighton players about wages during Premier League clash

 Ally McCoist has branded Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi ‘absolutely embarrassing’ following reports he taunted Brighton players about their wages during...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

EPL | The way we lost is unacceptable: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

 Another loss. Another big injury. Things are going from bad to worse for Arsenal in the early days of the Premier League's resumption. A 2-1 defeat at Brighton...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this