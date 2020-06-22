|
Ally McCoist defends Neal Maupay and insists Brighton star CANNOT be blamed for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s sickening injury
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Ally McCoist has come to the defence of Brighton forward Neal Maupay, insisting ‘there is no way’ you can blame the Frenchman for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s knee injury. The Gunners made it two defeats from two since their return to Premier League action, as they suffered an embarrassing loss at the Amex Stadium at […]
