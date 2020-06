Ben Godfrey dead: British Superbike rider dies aged 25 after collision at Donington Park Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 25-year-old died of injuries sustained in a collision with another rider at the Leicestershire circuit on Sunday 👓 View full article

