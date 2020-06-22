Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says Arsenal players have always been arrogant, agrees with Neal Maupay as he recalls game as Ipswich youngster

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent insists Arsenal have always been an arrogant club in the wake of Neal Maupay’s comments. The Brighton striker, who scored an injury-time winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Gunners on Saturday, said Mikel Arteta’s men needed ‘to learn what humility is’. Arsenal players were incensed with Maupay who […]
