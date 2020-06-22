Global  

Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool cleared to sign France winger in €60m deal; Man City to spend €90m on Portuguese star

Monday, 22 June 2020
Liverpool have learned they can sign a World Cup winner for less than expected, while Man City are ready to break their transfer record.

