Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World No1 Novak Djokovic joins list of coronavirus positive tests after Adria Tour

The Sport Review Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic, the brains behind the three-week Adria exhibition tour through four countries in the Balkans, will be rueing the day he planned this first tentative return of competitive tennis since March. After the first weekend in his home city of Belgrade, Serbia, the Tour moved to Zadar, Croatia, and that is where the trouble […]

The post World No1 Novak Djokovic joins list of coronavirus positive tests after Adria Tour appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 00:42

 World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 having withdrawn from the Adria Tour exhibition tournament during the weekend due to illness.

Related videos from verified sources

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the Serbian confirmed that he and his wife Jelena have tested positive. Djokovic, who is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN reports that Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test comes after an exhibition event he organized in Croatia. The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, joins list of infected tennis players who appeared in Adria Tour tournament

 Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in his Adria Tour...
DNA

World No.1 Novak Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

 World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing,...
Mid-Day

Nick Kyrgios castigates ‘boneheaded’ Novak Djokovic who tested positive for COVID-19 test after Adria Tour fiasco

 Nick Kyrgios vented his frustrations at world number one Novak Djokovic on Twitter after his positive test for coronavirus. Djokovic has tested positive for the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this