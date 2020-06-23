World No1 Novak Djokovic joins list of coronavirus positive tests after Adria Tour Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic, the brains behind the three-week Adria exhibition tour through four countries in the Balkans, will be rueing the day he planned this first tentative return of competitive tennis since March. After the first weekend in his home city of Belgrade, Serbia, the Tour moved to Zadar, Croatia, and that is where the trouble […]



The post World No1 Novak Djokovic joins list of coronavirus positive tests after Adria Tour appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

