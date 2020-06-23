Global  

Former NASCAR driver's son apologizes for cheering noose in Bubba Wallace's garage

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Dustin Skinner, son of ex-NASCAR driver Mike Skinner, wrote on Facebook, "My hat is off to who put the noose at his car." Mike Skinner condemned it.
 A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.

