Former NASCAR driver's son apologizes for cheering noose in Bubba Wallace's garage
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Dustin Skinner, son of ex-NASCAR driver Mike Skinner, wrote on Facebook, "My hat is off to who put the noose at his car." Mike Skinner condemned it.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Nascar: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage 00:34
A noose was found in a garage at the Talladega super-speedway overnight. The garage belonged to Bubba Wallace, Nascar's only black driver. Nascar said they are outraged and launching an investigation.
