Sky Sports pundit talks up Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following the strong start he has made to life at Manchester United. The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon back in January. Fernandes has already scored three goals and made […]
