Leeds ‘remove Osama bin Laden image’ from cardboard cut-out crowd at Elland Road after it was spotted by eagle-eyed fan

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Leeds have reportedly removed an image of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from their cardboard cut-out crowd ahead of football’s return to Elland Road. Clubs up and down the country are encouraging fans to pay to have their picture in the crowds at their home stadiums while games are played behind closed doors. It […]
