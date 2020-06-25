Global  

BBC Sport pundit reacts to Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

The Sport Review Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson praised Fabinho for his fine strike as the Brazilian midfielder helped to fire Liverpool FC to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night. The Reds took the lead in the 23rd minute at Anfield when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired home a brilliant free-kick. Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 […]

