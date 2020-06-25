Global  

Fabinho’s Rocket Goal In Liverpool’s Premier League Win Over Crystal Palace (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Liverpool are now within the touching distance from winning the Premier League, after thrashing Crystal Palace by 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday. The goals were scored by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane. All four goals were products of superb shooting or team play, but this screamer from Fabinho probably stands out. 𝗙𝗔𝗕 […]

0
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace 01:20

 Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

