Fabinho’s Rocket Goal In Liverpool’s Premier League Win Over Crystal Palace (Video)
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Liverpool are now within the touching distance from winning the Premier League, after thrashing Crystal Palace by 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday. The goals were scored by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane. All four goals were products of superb shooting or team play, but this screamer from Fabinho probably stands out. 𝗙𝗔𝗕 […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the way his side continued to press and attack even when the game was won after his side edged closer toward the Premier League title after a 4-0 against Crystal..
Liverpool's dominance over Crystal Palace was far from unexpected but Fabinho's jaw-dropping goal was the icing on the cake for Jurgen Klopp's side in a crushing... Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT