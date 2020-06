Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC have made bid for 21-year-old Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Frank Lampard says Chelsea FC haven’t made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. The Blues have been heavily linked with the promising Germany international over the past couple of weeks as Lampard continues his rebuild of the Chelsea FC team. Havertz has earned many admirers thanks to his sparkling performances for Bayer Leverkusen […]



