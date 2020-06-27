Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 NBA schedule: The 12 most important games of the restarted regular season

ESPN Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The schedule for the NBA's restart is set. Here are the must-watch games as teams push for the postseason.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Denver Nuggets Final Schedule Released

Denver Nuggets Final Schedule Released 00:55

 The schedule includes 8 regular season games to finish the 2019-2020 season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard explains why current NBA playoff schedule may be unfair to players [Video]

Chris Broussard explains why current NBA playoff schedule may be unfair to players

The NBA has finalized their proposal for the continuation of the regular season, and released their plan for how to start the playoffs. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to explain..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published
NBA Approves Plan To Resume Season In July [Video]

NBA Approves Plan To Resume Season In July

The NBA’s Board of Governors have approved a plan to restart the suspended season. The tentative date is July 31st with a start at Disney World, Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan would..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format [Video]

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format

NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will come from the Western Conference and the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

NBA restart: 13 must-see games for the finish of the regular season

 The NBA will finish the regular season with 88 seeding games beginning July 30. Here are 13 games on the schedule you want to be sure to see.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Phoenix Suns snubbed in NBA national TV schedule for season restart

 Only one of the Suns' first seven regular-season games will be nationally televised when the NBA season resumes in Orlando.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this