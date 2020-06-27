|
|
|
2020 NBA schedule: The 12 most important games of the restarted regular season
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The schedule for the NBA's restart is set. Here are the must-watch games as teams push for the postseason.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
NBA Approves Plan To Resume Season In July
The NBA’s Board of Governors have approved a plan to restart the suspended season.
The tentative date is July 31st with a start at Disney World, Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan would..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
|
NBA to Reportedly Restart Season With 22-Team Format
NBA to Reportedly Restart
Season With 22-Team Format Sources tell ESPN that 13 teams will
come from the Western Conference and
the rest will represent the East. Shams Charania, reporter for The..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|