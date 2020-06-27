Global  

Gary Neville Finally Gives His Views On Liverpool Winning Premier League Title (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
It may have taken him a day to speak out, which is not surprising given that the former Manchester United defender said he would have to move to Papua New Guinea if it happened, but Gary Neville finally gave an honest assessment of Liverpool and their victorious run in the 2019/20 Premier League season. "From […]

The post Gary Neville Finally Gives His Views On Liverpool Winning Premier League Title (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off 00:33

 Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James' initial investment has grown over six times the original value. Liverpool won its Premier League...

