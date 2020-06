Tennis: Nick Kyrgios slams Alexander Zverev over self-isolation breach Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has slammed German player Alexander Zverev as "selfish" for failing to self-isolate in a series of fiery Instagram videos.Recent footage emerged of Zverev partying in the wake of the Adria Tour debacle before... Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has slammed German player Alexander Zverev as "selfish" for failing to self-isolate in a series of fiery Instagram videos.Recent footage emerged of Zverev partying in the wake of the Adria Tour debacle before... 👓 View full article

