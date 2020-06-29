Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Jokes About Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne Joining His Team (Video)
Monday, 29 June 2020 () After his well-taken penalty helped Manchester City knock Newcastle United out of the FA Cup on Sunday, Kevin de Bruyne was giving his thoughts on the game to the media when Newcastle manager Steve Bruce gatecrashed the interview. Hang on a minute there, Steve! 😂 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mzu0DTRTjP — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 28, 2020
The post Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Jokes About Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne Joining His Team (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Liverpool wins English Premier League after a pause in English soccer during the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer team beat Crystal Palace 4-0 and only needed to wait on Manchester City and Chelsea to..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published