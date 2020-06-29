Global  

After his well-taken penalty helped Manchester City knock Newcastle United out of the FA Cup on Sunday, Kevin de Bruyne was giving his thoughts on the game to the media when Newcastle manager Steve Bruce gatecrashed the interview. Hang on a minute there, Steve! 😂 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/mzu0DTRTjP — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 28, 2020

The post Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Jokes About Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne Joining His Team (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
