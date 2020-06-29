Global  

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed a new loan deal at Sheffield United

Monday, 29 June 2020
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has agreed a new loan deal at Sheffield United, according to the Mirror.  Henderson has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Blades, his first helping his side win promotion back to the Premier League and this season go beyond all expectations in the Premier League. Like nearly […]
Video credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: Liverpool Target Saka After Failure To Renew Arsenal Contract! Transfer Talk

Liverpool Target Saka After Failure To Renew Arsenal Contract! Transfer Talk 08:45

 This week our headline story features young Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, and the Gunners failure to get him to sign a new deal. He is not the only player stalling on a contract, with Manchester United also struggling to convince goalkeeping sensation Dean Henderson to stay.. We look at how Borussia...

