Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Man United
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to win at Brighton for the first time in 28 years when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night. For all Manchester United’s dominance in the Premier League era, the Red Devils haven’t won at Brighton since their victory over Seagulls in the First […]
