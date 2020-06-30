Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to win at Brighton for the first time in 28 years when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night. For all Manchester United’s dominance in the Premier League era, the Red Devils haven’t won at Brighton since their victory over Seagulls in the First […]

The post Sky Sports pundit predicts Brighton v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Brighton player 'feels good' after virus [Video]

Brighton player 'feels good' after virus

Brighton manager Graham Potter provides an update on the third Brighton player who tested positive for coronavirus

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Sky Sports pundit talks up Bruno Fernandes at Man United

 Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following the strong start he has made to life at Manchester United. The Portugal international has been...
The Sport Review

Graeme Souness's criticism of Anthony Martial after netting Man Utd hat-trick

Graeme Souness's criticism of Anthony Martial after netting Man Utd hat-trick Manchester United star Anthony Martial scored three times as the Red Devils beat Sheffield United on Wednesday but the Frenchman didn’t escape criticism from...
Daily Star


Tweets about this