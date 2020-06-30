Global  

Roy Keane sends warning to Man United about Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Roy Keane has warned Manchester United that they still have a long way to go to overhaul Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City. The Red Devils are unbeaten in all competitions since Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Manchester United […]

0
