Everton v Leicester: When is it, where can you watch it, team news and what are the odds? Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Barring any health emergencies, the game is scheduled for a 6pm kick-off and is one of three Premier League matches in that time-slot



The post Everton v Leicester: When is it, where can you watch it, team news and what are the odds? appeared first on teamtalk.com. πŸ‘“ View full article