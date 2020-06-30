Global  

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti confused when asked about release of Luke Garbutt – but defender sees funny side

Luke Garbutt was released by Everton after 11 years at the club – but current manager Carlo Ancelotti has absolutely no idea who he is. The Toffees announced that the 27-year-old would leave following the end of his contract having spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Ipswich. During a press conference, Ancelotti was left […]
