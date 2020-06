Championship results: Rhian Brewster’s free-kick helps Swansea earn point against Millwall Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster had a hand in the goal that rescued a point for Swansea against Millwall on Tuesday. The early Championship kick-off ended 1-1 at The Den with Mason Bennett having got the goal for the home side. Mason Bennett gave Millwall the lead 21 minutes into the first half following a quick […] 👓 View full article

