Related videos from verified sources Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy



Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 days ago Players take a knee before Merseyside Derby kickoff



Everton and Liverpool players observe a moment's silence to honour the lives affected by coronavirus before taking a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago Moeen Ali nears Test return as Ed Smith hails his availability as ‘good news’



Moeen Ali is one step closer to his first Test appearance in almost a year after national selector Ed Smith welcomed him to a 30-man training camp that also includes eight uncapped players. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources England and West Indies players pay tribute to Sir Everton Weekes England and the West Indies will pay tribute to the great Sir Everton Weekes during their respective intra-squad matches on Thursday.

