Phil Foden made Liverpool defender Andy Robertson look like ‘he had a week on the lash’ says Gary Neville as Reds are well beaten by Man City
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Gary Neville was full of praise for Phil Foden for his part in Manchester City’s 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool on Thursday night. In fact, the former Manchester United defender suggested Foden had made Andy Robertson play like ‘he had a week on the lash’. The newly-crowned Premier League champions arrived at the Etihad having dethroned […]