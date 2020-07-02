Global  

Phil Foden made Liverpool defender Andy Robertson look like ‘he had a week on the lash’ says Gary Neville as Reds are well beaten by Man City

talkSPORT Thursday, 2 July 2020
Gary Neville was full of praise for Phil Foden for his part in Manchester City’s 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool on Thursday night. In fact, the former Manchester United defender suggested Foden had made Andy Robertson play like ‘he had a week on the lash’. The newly-crowned Premier League champions arrived at the Etihad having dethroned […]
