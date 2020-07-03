Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville: Liverpool FC star played like he had ‘week on the lash’ v Man City

The Sport Review Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville claimed that Andy Robertson played like he had a “week on the lash” during Liverpool FC’s 4-0 defeat by Manchester City on Thursday night. The Liverpool FC team were given a guard of honour by Manchester City’s players before kick-off after the Reds’ Premier League title triumph was confirmed last week. However, it […]

The post Gary Neville: Liverpool FC star played like he had ‘week on the lash’ v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:20

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Related videos from verified sources

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0 [Video]

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

Manchester City applaud new champions Liverpool onto the field before thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:26Published
Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat [Video]

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Klopp says his side didn't use its chances [Video]

Klopp says his side didn't use its chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt City ruthlessly took advantage of his side's mistakes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Neville lays into Robertson for 'playing like he's had a week on the lash'

Neville lays into Robertson for 'playing like he's had a week on the lash' Andy Robertson looked off the pace in Liverpool's 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City and Gary Neville joked that he had been "on the lash" for a week
Daily Star

Man City vs Liverpool: Andrew Robertson playing 'like he's had a week on the lash', says Gary Neville

 Full-back was at fault for City's third goal
Independent

Phil Foden made Liverpool defender Andy Robertson look like ‘he had a week on the lash’ says Gary Neville as Reds are well beaten by Man City

 Gary Neville was full of praise for Phil Foden for his part in Manchester City’s 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool on Thursday night. In fact, the former Manchester...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Gary Neville produces Andy Robertson quip as pundit suggests Liverpool star played like he's been 'on the lash' https://… 7 hours ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Gary Neville produces Andy Robertson quip as pundit suggests Liverpool star played like he's been 'on the lash'… https://t.co/c1P3V2382K 7 hours ago

Nokeeroe

Loser92 Rafael risks wrath of Man Utd fans with claim about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold | Football | Sport |… https://t.co/EWrvfavDyB 1 week ago